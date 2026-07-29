Taiwan foreign visitors rise in 1st half of 2026

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Taipei, July 29 (CNA) Taiwan welcomed 4.29 million international visitors in the first half of 2026, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the Tourism Administration said Wednesday.

From January to June, Taiwan received 4,294,589 international visitors, it said, explaining that Japan was the largest source market, followed by Hong Kong and South Korea.

As of July 15, total visitor arrivals had reached about 4.55 million, up 1.6 percent from the same period last year, agency data showed.

Visitor arrivals from the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United States and India all posted growth of more than 9 percent during the period.

However, arrivals from Hong Kong and Macau, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Japan and China declined from a year earlier.

The tourism agency said it will continue to monitor global travel conditions and adjust its marketing strategies to strengthen arrivals from key overseas markets.