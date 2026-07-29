Red pandas from Shanghai make debut at Taipei Zoo

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) Two red pandas from Shanghai Zoo made their public debut Wednesday at the Taipei Zoo after completing a month-long quarantine, the Taipei City government said.

The pair, a male named Le Le (樂樂) and a female named Tien Tien (甜甜), were gifted to Taipei Zoo under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed during the 2024 Shanghai-Taipei City Forum. They arrived in Taipei on June 6.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the pandas' debut, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said the two animals symbolize the shared commitment of Taipei and Shanghai to conserve endangered species, protect biodiversity, and promote sustainable development.

Chiang said the Taipei Zoo sent staff to Shanghai on three occasions after the MOU was signed to learn about the red pandas' diet, management and daily care.

Zoo staff told him that Le Le remained a hearty eater throughout the quarantine period, while Tien Tien was more cautious in adapting to her new environment and spent more time observing her surroundings, the mayor said.

Calling both animals "very cute," Chiang invited the public to visit Taipei Zoo during the summer vacation to meet the new arrivals.

Under the MOU, Taipei Zoo is expected to send white-handed gibbons to the Shanghai Zoo in return. However, details of the exchange, including the number of animals and the timeline, have yet to be finalized.

CNA video