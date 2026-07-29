AIT post on coast guard team-up shows Taiwan a key partner: Scholars

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Washington/Taipei, July 28 (CNA) A social media post by the de facto United States embassy in Taiwan showing U.S. and Taiwanese coast guard vessels sailing in formation indicates that Washington views Taipei as an important partner, several scholars told CNA on Tuesday.

A Facebook post released Tuesday by the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) shows the Taipei (CG5005), a 4,000-tonne Chiayi-class offshore patrol vessel, and the USCGC Midgett (WMSL-757), a 4,500-tonne Legend-class cutter, sailing in formation in an undated photo.

"As typhoon season is upon us, the United States Coast Guard and the Taiwan Coast Guard are busy coordinating on shared maritime objectives," such as preserving maritime resources, countering illegal fishing, and interdicting illegal drug shipments, the post said.

"The United States appreciates Taiwan's partnership in maritime security and safety, and supports Taiwan's meaningful contributions on global issues including maritime law enforcement exchange and international cooperation," the post said.

Asked to comment, American foreign policy expert Bonnie Glaser told CNA that the post conveys a message from Washington that "Taiwan is an important partner, that Taiwan contributes positively to regional security, and that the United States is committed to working alongside Taiwan to promote shared objectives."

She added that the message was also intended for others, particularly China and the people of Taiwan.

"It seeks to reassure Taiwan and its people that they are not alone and that their contributions to regional peace and maritime safety are valued," she said.

"To China, the message is that China's attempts to isolate and bully Taiwan will not succeed. And to other regional countries, the U.S. is signaling that they could also benefit from working more closely with Taiwan's Coast Guard."

Chen Wen-chia (陳文甲), a national defense strategy expert and vice president of Taoyuan-based Kainan University, told CNA that the post also reflected increasing "paramilitary cooperation" between the two countries, which offers greater flexibility and facilitates the sharing of intelligence despite the lack of official military ties.

Taiwan's government responded positively to the message.

Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲), minister of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council (OAC), which oversees the Coast Guard Administration (CGA), said Tuesday in a Facebook post that the U.S. move demonstrated "its determination to maintain peace and security in the Western Pacific."

"It also shows that the U.S. fully recognizes the Taiwan Coast Guard as the sole law enforcement agency in Taiwan's waters," she said in the post.

The AIT delivered its message as China continues to conduct a series of "special maritime law enforcement operations" in waters east of Taiwan that began in June after Japan and the Philippines began talks on maritime boundary delimitation in the area.

China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, said the talks seriously infringed on its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

According to the CGA, Chinese coast guard and other official vessels have operated in waters east of Taiwan and around Taiwan-controlled islands in the South China Sea in recent weeks.

They have also broadcast radio messages instructing passing merchant ships to leave the area.