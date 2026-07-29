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Taipei, July 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislative Yuan removes guaranteed inheritance share for siblings from Civil Code

@China Times: AIT releases for the first time photo of U.S., Taiwan coast guard vessels operating side by side

@Liberty Times: AIT shares first photo of Taiwan, U.S. coast guard vessel operations, voicing support for Taiwan's maritime law enforcement

@Economic Daily News: Investors advised to watch three signals to judge when Taiwan stocks will stop falling

@Commercial Times: Nvidia circular financing reports sound alarm for AI sector

@Taipei Times: AIT hails joint coast guard operations

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