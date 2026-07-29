Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

07/29/2026 10:12 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislative Yuan removes guaranteed inheritance share for siblings from Civil Code

@China Times: AIT releases for the first time photo of U.S., Taiwan coast guard vessels operating side by side

@Liberty Times: AIT shares first photo of Taiwan, U.S. coast guard vessel operations, voicing support for Taiwan's maritime law enforcement

@Economic Daily News: Investors advised to watch three signals to judge when Taiwan stocks will stop falling

@Commercial Times: Nvidia circular financing reports sound alarm for AI sector

@Taipei Times: AIT hails joint coast guard operations

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    101