Taiwan retailers roll out Japan quake donation drives

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) A magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Japan's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday has prompted Taiwan's major convenience store chains and PXPay Plus to launch fundraising drives, while a local charity has already sent emergency relief funds to the disaster area.

The quake, which recorded a maximum seismic intensity of 7 in the Uki and Hikawa areas of Kumamoto, caused building collapses, road damage, and power and water outages in parts of the prefecture, forcing many residents to evacuate.

Search and recovery efforts continued in the disaster zone Wednesday. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said earlier that 13 deaths had been confirmed, while Kumamoto prefectural authorities reported three deaths, five people in critical condition and 31 people injured.

Taiwan's major convenience store chains, together with PXPay Plus -- the e-payment platform operated by supermarket chain PX Mart -- have partnered with Taiwan-based Christian social welfare organization, The Mustard Seed Mission, to launch a joint fundraising campaign for emergency relief and post-earthquake reconstruction.

• Link to The Mustard Seed Mission's donation page

Image courtesy of The Mustard Seed Mission

The Mustard Seed Mission said it has already provided US$10,000 in emergency assistance and activated the first phase of its disaster response plan through its longtime Japanese partner, AAR Japan.

According to the organization, initial relief efforts will focus on emergency supplies, mobile food distribution, psychosocial support, assistance for evacuation shelters and care for vulnerable groups, including children, older adults and people with disabilities.

Convenience store operators 7-Eleven, FamilyMart and Hi-Life said donations will be accepted through Aug. 31 via the participating retailers' apps and in-store kiosks.

7-Eleven said donations can be made through its OPENPOINT app and ibon kiosks, while FamilyMart would collect contributions through its membership app and FamiPort kiosks. Funds raised by FamilyMart will be coordinated by the Mustard Seed Mission and channeled through AAR Japan to support the first phase of relief efforts.

Hi-Life said donations collected through its roughly 1,800 stores nationwide would support emergency rescue operations, temporary shelter, psychological support and reconstruction.

Meanwhile, PXPay Plus has launched dedicated donation sections on its app and the PX Pay app. Users can donate directly through the platforms and use reward points to offset or fully cover their contributions.