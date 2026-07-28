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3 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Nantou

07/28/2026 08:56 PM
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Image courtesy of a private contributor
Image courtesy of a private contributor

Taipei, July 28 (CNA) Three people were killed and four injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Nantou County on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Police said the crash, which involved four cars and a scooter, took place at around 4 p.m. on Yuanji Raod in Mingjian Township.

Two cars initially collided, causing one of the vehicles to veer into the opposite lane, where it struck two additional vehicles and a scooter.

The victims were identified as a 71-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), a 72-year-old woman surnamed Hung (洪) and a 53-year-old woman surnamed Liao (廖), police said.

Four people injured at the scene were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police added.

(By Cheng Wei-chen and Lee Chieh-yu)

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