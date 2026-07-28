3 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Nantou
07/28/2026 08:56 PM
Taipei, July 28 (CNA) Three people were killed and four injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Nantou County on Tuesday, local authorities said.
Police said the crash, which involved four cars and a scooter, took place at around 4 p.m. on Yuanji Raod in Mingjian Township.
Two cars initially collided, causing one of the vehicles to veer into the opposite lane, where it struck two additional vehicles and a scooter.
The victims were identified as a 71-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), a 72-year-old woman surnamed Hung (洪) and a 53-year-old woman surnamed Liao (廖), police said.
Four people injured at the scene were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police added.
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