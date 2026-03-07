Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan beats Vietnam 1-0 at AFC Women's Asian Cup

03/07/2026 08:56 PM
Taiwanese forward Su Yu-hsuan. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Football Association
Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Taiwan secured a 1-0 win over Vietnam in its second Group C match at the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in Australia on Saturday, with forward Su Yu-hsuan (蘇育萱) scoring the decisive goal at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Su netted in the 26th minute, heading home the rebound after Taiwan's Japan-born midfielder Saki Matsunaga struck the woodwork.

Taiwan then held firm to keep Vietnam at bay and secured three points.

The win moved Taiwan closer to a top-two finish in Group C and a place in the knockout stage. The tournament also serves as Asia's final qualifying stage for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Taiwan opened its campaign with a 2-0 loss to tournament favorites Japan on Wednesday.

A win over India on Wednesday would guarantee Taiwan a place in the quarterfinals, while a draw could also be enough depending on the result between Japan and Vietnam.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Taiwan's Thai head coach Prasobchoke Chokemor said Vietnam proved a tough opponent but that his players deserved the win.

He added that the result reflected a strong team effort, with the squad showing growing patience and discipline in executing its defensive strategy.

(By Chen Jung-chen and James Lo)

