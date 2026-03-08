Taipei 101 shines blue as Taiwan joins global tribute to fallen police officers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) Taipei 101, Taiwan's iconic skyscraper, lit up in blue Saturday evening to honor police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty around the world, as part of a global tribute initiated by INTERPOL.

The event was organized by Taiwan's National Police Agency (NPA) in cooperation with the Friends of the Police Association of R.O.C to mark the International Day of Remembrance for Fallen Police Officers.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, the exterior of Taipei 101 lit up in blue and displayed commemorative messages in both Chinese and English to honor police officers who lost their lives while protecting the public and upholding the rule of law.

As part of the global tribute, INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organization) invited member countries to illuminate police headquarters, local stations and some of the world's most recognizable landmarks in blue, according to the NPA.

"Even though Taiwan is not a member of INTERPOL, we are more than willing to take part in these meaningful efforts, demonstrating our determination and capability to actively engage in international law enforcement cooperation," the agency said in a statement.

NPA Director-General Chang Jung-hsin (張榮興) said he hoped the tribute would help the public better understand the significance of police work.

In addition to Taipei 101, the headquarters of the National Police Agency, the Criminal Investigation Bureau and police stations across Taiwan simultaneously illuminated their buildings in blue.

Photo courtesy of the National Police Agency

Photo courtesy of the National Police Agency