Shuttler Lin Chun-yi reaches All England Open final

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Taiwan's left-handed shuttler Lin Chun-yi (林俊易) reached the men's singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) All England Open at Utilita Arena Birmingham on Saturday.

Lin advanced after defeating Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a three-game semifinal 21-14, 18-21, 21-16.

Lin took the first game 21-14 after finding his rhythm midway through, but was unable to maintain the momentum and dropped the second 18-21.

He bounced back in the decider to seal the match 21-16.

Lin will face either India's Lakshya Sen or Canada's Victor Lai in the final of the BWF Super 1000-level event. He is the third Taiwanese men's singles player to reach the All England final, after Lee Chia-hao (李佳豪) and Chou Tien-chen (周天成).

If Lin wins the title, he could break into the world's top 10 next week.

Besides Lin, Taiwan's Ye Hong-wei (葉宏蔚) and Nicole Gonzales Chan (詹又蓁) also reached the mixed doubles final after coming from behind to defeat Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man (鄧俊文) and Tse Ying Suet (謝影雪) 16-21, 21-15, 21-13.

Ye and Chan will face France's Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue for the title.