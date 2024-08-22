Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan to host World Scout Moot in 2029

08/22/2024 02:52 PM
Taiwanese scouts celebrate the country's bid to host the 2029 World Scout Moot. Photo courtesy of the General Association of the Scouts of China (Taiwan)
Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) Taiwan will host the 2029 World Scout Moot following a successful bid at the World Scout Conference in Cairo, the General Association of the Scouts of China (Taiwan) said Thursday.

Taiwan earned the support of over 90 percent of the nearly 2,000 attendees from 176 countries on Wednesday, following its successful promotion of the country, the association said in a press statement.

The association said the event is set to take place at Tsou Ma Lai Farm in Tainan, southern Taiwan, where the 12th National Jamboree was held in mid-July.

The World Scout Moot is one of the three major international scouting events, along with the World Scout Conference and the World Scout Jamboree, the Taiwanese scout association said.

The World Scout Moot is held every four years, primarily for scouts aged 18-25. Taiwan previously hosted the event in 2004.

Also at the conference in Egypt, the United Kingdom was awarded the opportunity to hold the 2027 World Scout Conference, while it was decided Denmark will host the 2031 World Scout Jamboree.

The next edition of the World Scout Jamboree will be held in Poland in 2027.

(By Chen Chih-chung and Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/kb

