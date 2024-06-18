Taipei, Hsinchu, Tainan ranked among world's 100 best student cities

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, June 18 (CNA) Three Taiwanese cities -- Taipei, Hsinchu and Tainan -- have made the top 100 list of best cities in the world for students released Tuesday by U.K.-based higher education information provider Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, ranked 26th in the 2025 QS Best Student Cities Rankings, while Hsinchu was 84th and Tainan 97th.

In the rankings, Tainan was on par with Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Sao Paulo in Brazil, and Toulouse in France.

The 12th edition of the Best Student Cities index assessed 150 major international study locations, including five cities in Taiwan, based on six indicators: the ranking of a city's universities, student mix, desirability, employer activity, affordability and student views.

In addition to the three Taiwanese cities featured in the top 100 list, Taichung and Taoyuan were also included in the rankings. Taichung ranked 117th, the same as Yogyakarta in Indonesia, and Taoyuan tied for 126th place with Lima in Peru.

QS ranked cities with a population of over 250,000 and at least two universities in the QS World University Ranking.

The Best Student Cities index took feedback from 100,000 students for the desirability and student views categories.

Taiwan ranked high in the affordability category thanks to low tuition fees and cost of living, with Tainan fifth and Taoyuan sixth.

In the employer activity category, Taipei ranked the best among Taiwanese cities, taking 50th place, followed by Hsinchu in 77th place.

For desirability, Taipei ranked 56th, the best of all cities in Taiwan, followed by Tainan in 95th, Taoyuan in 101st, Taichung 103rd, and Hsinchu 105th.

The top 10 metropolises in the index were London, Tokyo, Seoul, Munich, Melbourne, Sydney, Paris, Zurich, Berlin and Montreal.

London remained the world's best student city for the sixth consecutive edition.