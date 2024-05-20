Taiwanese artists showcase creativity during London Craft Week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, May 19 (CNA) Two Taiwanese were among the many artists and craftspeople displaying their virtuosity at the recently concluded London Craft Week exhibitions, which were spread across 200-plus venues in the city.

The Taiwanese, Tsai Hsiao-chi (蔡筱淇) and Stan Chen (陳聖蒼), each partnered with an artist from a different country to produce the works that they presented at the exhibition held May 13-19.

They collaborated on art installations and sculptural interventions, using various materials and techniques to create works that were a "celebration of natural organic forms," according to the event's website.

The two pairs of artists presented viewers with "familiar shapes but simultaneously lead them on a journey of discovering new elements," the website said.

Tsai and her Japanese husband Kimiya Yoshikawa presented three new artworks titled "Sun," "Flow" and "Kite," which were displayed at the "Ethereal Nature" exhibition at Vessel Gallery.

Tsai Hsiao-chi (right) with her husband Kimiya Yoshikawa (left). Photo courtesy of Tsai and Yoshikawa

"Kite" was inspired by the feelings of lightness and freedom that the couple experienced when they were flying kites, Tsai told CNA.

"Sun" and "Flow," meanwhile, were inspired by the many variations of sunbeams, the vibrations of flowing air, and the reflections and refractions of water, which Tsai said are elements that are often overlooked in daily life.

"Sun" by Tsai Hsiao-chi and Kimiya Yoshikawa. Photo courtesy of Tsai and Yoshikawa

"Kite" by Tsai Hsiao-chi and Kimiya Yoshikawa. Photo courtesy of Tsai and Yoshikawa

To create the artworks, Tsai said, she and Yoshikawa had to take up their drawing pens and work on a smaller scale, aiming for subtlety, something they had not done in a while.

The other Taiwanese artist, Chen, partnered with Italian associate Cristina Vezzini to create "sculptural handcrafted lighting and wall installations," according to the event's website.

Stan Chen (left) and his Italian associate Cristina Vezzini (right). Photo courtesy of Chen and Vezzini

The artworks, which were displayed at their studio Vezzini & Chen, were a combination of Chen's glassblowing mastery and Vezzini's handcrafted ceramics, treading "a fine line between functional and conceptual," the website said.

According to Chen, the collaborative creative process between them is like dialogue. He told CNA that because glass and ceramics have different characteristics, he and Vezzini usually have to discuss how to combine the two materials to create artwork.

Photo courtesy of Chen and Vezzini

Stan Chen (left) and his Italian associate Cristina Vezzini (right) inspect their artwork. Photo courtesy of Chen and Vezzini

London Craft Week, held annually since 2015, drew the participation this year of about 750 craftspeople, designers, brands and galleries from around the world. The exhibitions were held at more than 200 venues across London, including independent workshops, studios, national museums and galleries.