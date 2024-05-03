Taiwanese artists hold modern ink painting exhibition in Bangkok

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Bangkok, May 3 (CNA) Two Taiwanese artists are holding an exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, where they display works that add modern elements to Chinese ink painting and showcase traditional art through a contemporary lens.

Ink paintings by Taiwanese artists Lee Kuan-lian (李冠嫾) and Wang Kuan-ya (王冠雅) showcasing Eastern philosophy through contemporary art, are the focus of the exhibition titled "The Stroke" at the Ardel Gallery of Modern Art in the Thai capital.

Lee's "Symbiosis" is a series of ink painting installations featuring paintings of black and white swans, which also incorporate philosophical concepts from the "I Ching," an ancient Chinese divination text known in English as "The Book of Changes."

According to descriptions on the gallery's website, the artwork "takes up the space from eye level to the ground, inviting the audience to reflect on their standpoint while maintaining balance among the inevitable changes of nature for sustainable living."

Taiwanese artists Lee Kuan-lian. CNA photo May 3, 2024

Speaking with CNA, Lee said the work was inspired by her life experience, seeing how her family overcame difficulties in life when encountering misfortune by supporting each other.

The artist said she tries to explore the philosophy behind the coexistence of luck and misfortune in her artwork, so the black and white swans resemble the coexistence of good and bad fortune and the contrast of yin and yang.

There is no perpetual good or bad luck in life, she added.

Meanwhile, Wang's "Hot Doooog Cart" adds a contemporary touch to calligraphy art through her brushstrokes, according to descriptions on the gallery's website.

She told CNA she chose to paint dogs as her father is a vet and she feels deeply connected to canines.

Wang added that she combined the characteristics of sausage dogs being able to elongate and hunch their bodies, with the brushstrokes of calligraphy in her creations.

Talking about one of her works, a calligraphy piece hung in the middle of the exhibition hall with the Chinese character "狗" (dog), Wang said every stroke is a sausage dog.

Taiwanese artists Wang Kuan-ya. CNA photo May 3, 2024

She tries to give traditional ink painting a contemporary feel while balancing Eastern aesthetics and western elements, she explained.

The exhibition is taking place at Ardel's Third Place Gallery from April 23 to May 24, and is the first time the gallery has exhibited ink paintings.