Annual Dajia Mazu pilgrimage sets off

Taipei, April 5 (CNA) The annual pilgrimage of the sea goddess Mazu, Taiwan's biggest religious procession that covers 340 kilometers in central Taiwan, set off Friday at 11 p.m. from the Dajia Jenn Lan Temple in Taichung.

In keeping with the event's tradition, this year's pilgrimage will last nine days, starting and ending at the same temple in Taichung and celebrating the sea goddess' birthday on the fourth day (April 9) at the Hsin Kang Feng Tian Temple in Chiayi.

The route includes stops at more than 100 temples in Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi, and spans a distance of about 340 km, according to the Dajia Jenn Lan temple, which organizes the event.

Every year, large crowds of Mazu's followers flock to the streets along which her palanquin is scheduled to travel to pray for good fortune, and many drop down on their hands and knees to let the palanquin pass over them.

Those who observe this custom believe it allows them to bathe in Mazu's blessings.

The largest of any Mazu pilgrimage or religious events in Taiwan, the Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage typically attracts more than 1 million people and generates billions of Taiwan dollars in business for Dajia Jenn Lann Temple, private-sector sponsors and local shops, according to outside estimates.

The occasion also presents an opportunity for politicians to gain media exposure by praying for good fortune for Taiwan at the opening ceremony.

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) took part in officiating the start of the pilgrimage at the Dajia Jenn Lann Temple this year.

Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) visited the temple Friday afternoon to offer incense to Mazu.