Romantic film expected to spark tourism buzz across Taiwan

Taipei, March 20 (CNA) Several filming locations across Taiwan are expected to attract a considerable amount of visitors following the release of the romantic film "18x2 Beyond Youthful Days" (青春18×2 通往有你的旅程), travel company Klook said in a statement released Wednesday.

The film, starring Taiwanese actor Hsu Kuang-han (許光漢) and Japanese actress Kaya Kiyohara, was shot in Japan and Taiwan and was released on March 14.

According to Klook, the eight filming locations in Taiwan were mainly in central and southern parts of the country, and included Taiwan's First Temple of Heaven, Wusheng Night Market, Chuan Mei Theater, Yuguang Island, and Bao'an Station.

Klook noted the temple is a designated historical monument and is the only temple in Taiwan that was jointly built by the government and the public.

Furthermore, at Tainan's Wusheng Night Market, visitors can tuck into must-try delicacies like candied sweet potatoes and Taiwanese sausage with sticky rice, as well as play classic night-market games like ring toss and balloon darts, according to Klook.

Meanwhile, the Chuan Mei Theater, which opened in 1950, is known for still using hand-painted movie billboards to advertise what it is showing, despite the convenience of digital output posters nowadays, Klook said.

Another site set to be busy is Tainan's Yuguang Island, which boasts famous sunset views and tranquil forests.

According to Klook, the island is also a favorite site for many newlywed couples who want to shoot wedding photos.

Source: Monkey Movies

Meanwhile, Bao'an Station in Tainan is Taiwan's best-preserved wooden station from the Japanese colonial era.

The "wishing you safety and health" tickets issued from the station are also much-loved mementos many travelers pick up, Klook added.

Klook said the KTV where the main characters work -- in Huwei Township in Yunlin -- is expected to draw attention, particularly as the filming crew re-decorated the KTV to create a nostalgic vibe.

Meanwhile, according to Klook, the Buddhist Temple in Kaohsiung's Gangshan District, where the main characters enjoy the night view, has been popular since the Qing Dynasty.

Visitors can pray for good luck at the temple while enjoying the view of the sea and city at night, the travel company added.

The filming spot where the characters release sky lanterns is Shifen Station, the statement said.

The area is famous for the yellow train that passes through the area and sky lanterns. Visitors can write their wishes on the lanterns and purchase tickets stating "Shifen Xingfu," meaning "happiness," as souvenirs, it added.