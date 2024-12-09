Taiwan responds to Chinese naval activity with war-readiness drills

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Taiwan's military on Monday initiated war-preparedness drills after Chinese warships and coast guard vessels entered the Taiwan Strait and West Pacific for long-distance missions.

In a statement, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said that in addition to maneuvers, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had designated seven areas east of the coastal Zhejiang and Fujian provinces as temporary reserved airspace areas until Wednesday.

Such areas typically refer to airspace temporarily reserved and allocated for the exclusive use of specific user during a determined period of time.

"#PLA designated 7 reserved airspace zones east of Zhejiang and Fujian. #ROCArmedForces have identified PLA Eastern, Northern, and Southern Theater Command naval formations, along with Coast Guard vessels, entering areas around the Taiwan Strait and the Western Pacific," the MND said in a post on X.

In response, the MND said it had initiated war-preparedness drills at strategic locations nationwide and was working closely with the Coast Guard Administration on appropriate countermeasures.

Security officials quoted by local and foreign media have suggested that China is preparing to launch military exercises following U.S. stopovers made by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) during a recently concluded tour of Taiwan's South Pacific allies.