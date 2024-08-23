China's Fujian tourists visit Taiwan's Matsu after travel ban lifted

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 23 (CNA) The first group of tourists from China's Fujian province arrived in the Taiwan-held Matsu Islands on Friday after China lifted restrictions on both group and independent travel from the region.

The group's seven members, who are all from the travel industry, were approved by the Chinese authorities to travel to Matsu on individual travel visas, according to Liu Lien-kuan (劉連官), chief of the Fuzhou office of the Taipei-based Taiwan Strait Tourism Association.

Beginning in Nangan Township, the visitors will explore various in-depth travel options across the islands during their five-day stay, with the aim of creating itineraries for the market, Liu said.

Before China's lifting of restrictions on Fujian tourists Thursday, Chinese tourism to Taiwan, independent and group travel, had been largely frozen for more than three years.

China halted independent travel to Taiwan on Aug. 1, 2019, citing the poor state of cross-strait relations. It then suspended group travel to other countries, including Taiwan, in early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Luo Wen-jia (羅文嘉), vice chairman and secretary-general of Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), said Friday the country welcomes China's latest move.

When asked by reporters if this also hinted at the potential lifting of the ban on Chinese travel to Kinmen, another Taiwan-held island, Luo responded: "The Taiwanese government has always maintained an open attitude; the key obstacle lies on the other side."

Luo also said that the SEF will send staff to Matsu next month to enhance service quality and strengthen travel exchanges with China.