Finance minister leads Taiwan delegation to APEC meeting in Hong Kong

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Taipei, Oct. 19 (CNA) Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun (莊翠雲) is leading a delegation to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) finance ministers' meeting in Hong Kong, which begins Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The delegation includes Financial Supervisory Commission Vice Chairman Chen Yen-liang (陳彥良) and other financial officials, the MOF said in a press release on Sunday.

When the two-day meeting starts Tuesday, representatives from the participating APEC economies will discuss global and regional economic and financial outlook, among other issues, the ministry said.

The delegates will also hold discussions with representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), the MOF said.

At the meeting, Chuang and her delegation will share Taiwan's policy experience in promoting economic growth, easing household burdens, and improving tax administration, including through the use of artificial intelligence, according to the finance ministry.

Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun. CNA file photo

The delegation will also discuss Taiwan's plans to encourage private investment in digital infrastructure, as well as its efforts to promote financial innovation and financial inclusion, the MOF said.

The ministry said Taiwan will continue to participate in regional financial policy discussions and strengthen cooperation with other APEC economies to promote economic resilience and sustainable growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Taiwan participates in APEC as a full member under the name "Chinese Taipei."

This year's APEC meeting, themed "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," includes some preliminary discussions on Monday.