Taiwan shares close up 0.43%
08/11/2026 01:48 PM
Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 191.96 points, or 0.43 percent, at 45,120.72 Tuesday on turnover of NT$869.02 billion (US$26.96 billion).
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