Taiwan headline news
05/12/2026 10:15 AM
Taipei, May 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Trump-Xi meeting set for Wednesday
@China Times: U.S., China announce Trump to arrive in Beijing on May 13
@Liberty Times: U.S. disappointed with arms purchase amount passed by Legislature
@Economic Daily News: Listed, OTC company revenues record strongest April in history
@Commercial Times: AI craze leads listed, OTC companies to record strongest April in history
@Taipei Times: US senators urge expedited arms sale
Enditem/ls
Latest
-
Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading05/12/2026 10:24 AM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news05/12/2026 10:15 AM
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher05/12/2026 09:32 AM
-
Politics
Chinese spouse denied 'settlement' residency over past China roles05/11/2026 09:52 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan secures gold, silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships05/11/2026 09:42 PM