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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump-Xi meeting set for Wednesday

@China Times: U.S., China announce Trump to arrive in Beijing on May 13

@Liberty Times: U.S. disappointed with arms purchase amount passed by Legislature

@Economic Daily News: Listed, OTC company revenues record strongest April in history

@Commercial Times: AI craze leads listed, OTC companies to record strongest April in history

@Taipei Times: US senators urge expedited arms sale

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