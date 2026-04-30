U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/30/2026 04:09 PM
Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.091 to close at NT$31.648.
Turnover totaled US$1.971 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.590, and peaked at NT$31.703 during trading.
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