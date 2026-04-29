Taiwan shares close down 0.55%
04/29/2026 02:16 PM
Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 218.23 points, or 0.55 percent, at 39,303.5 Wednesday on turnover of NT$875.08 billion (US$27.48 billion).
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