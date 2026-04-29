U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
04/29/2026 11:44 AM
Taipei, April 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.563 at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.045 from the previous close.
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U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading04/29/2026 11:44 AM