U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
04/28/2026 04:32 PM
Taipei, April 28 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.051 to close at NT$31.518.
Turnover totaled US$1.767 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.490, and moved between NT$31.470 and NT$31.586 before the close.
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U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market04/28/2026 04:32 PM