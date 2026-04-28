Taiwan shares close down 0.24%
04/28/2026 02:06 PM
Taipei, April 28 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 94.9 points, or 0.24 percent, at 39,521.73 Tuesday on turnover of NT$1.00 trillion (US$31.41 billion).
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