U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/27/2026 04:16 PM
Taipei, April 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.049 to close at NT$31.467.
Turnover totaled US$1.735 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.500, and moved to a low of NT$31.388 before rebounding.
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