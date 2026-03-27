U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/27/2026 04:58 PM
Taipei, March 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.025 to close at NT$31.880.
Turnover totaled US$1.368 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.930, and moved between NT$31.855 and NT$31.984 before the close.
Latest
-
Business
Taiwan keeps electricity rates unchanged amid global energy uncertainties03/27/2026 06:40 PM
-
Business
Consumer confidence hits 3-year low in March03/27/2026 06:18 PM
-
Society
Ex-KMT lawmaker begins prison sentence in embezzlement case03/27/2026 05:59 PM
-
Society
Voice alerts for calls from unknown numbers to be expanded: NCC03/27/2026 05:37 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market03/27/2026 04:58 PM