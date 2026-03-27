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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.025 to close at NT$31.880.

Turnover totaled US$1.368 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.930, and moved between NT$31.855 and NT$31.984 before the close.