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Voice alerts for calls from unknown numbers to be expanded: NCC

Taipei, March 27 (CNA) Taiwan's telecom regulator said Wednesday that a trial program introducing voice alerts for calls from hidden numbers will be expanded nationwide in May, with landline services expected to follow after June.

The expansion will reach users originally not covered by the trial program since March 2, when only Chunghwa Telecom mobile users were able to use the service to hear a warning message in Mandarin and Taiwanese if they picked up calls from hidden numbers, according to the National Communications Commission (NCC).

If users still wish to answer the calls, they can do so after the 7-second message ends, or press any button to cut the message and directly start conversation, the NCC explained.

The measure is part of the government's efforts to curb phone scams, NCC Acting Chairperson Chen Chung-shu (陳崇樹) told a legislative hearing.

Chen noted the measure has been particularly effective in protecting high-risk groups such as the elderly, while also helping younger or busy users who may answer calls without checking the number.

Lawmakers also raised concerns over landline scams, especially among older people who are more likely to answer home phones and suffer larger financial losses.

Chen said mobile services were prioritized due to higher fraud rates, but the NCC is pushing for landline implementation after June.