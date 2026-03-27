Ko sentence could aid KMT-TPP alliance ahead of local elections: Academic

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Taipei, March 27 (CNA) The heavy sentence handed to former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), founder of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), for bribery and corruption could strengthen proposed cooperation between the TPP and the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), an academic said.

The Taipei District Court on Thursday handed Ko a combined jail term of 17 years, along with six years of deprivation of civil rights, for corruption in a real estate development project and the misappropriation of political funds.

• Ko faces 2028 presidential race ban after receiving 17-year sentence

Chu Chao-hsiang (曲兆祥), a retired political science professor at National Taiwan Normal University, said many TPP supporters viewed the ruling as unfair and were angered by the outcome.

That sentiment could deepen resentment toward the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and translate into support for the proposed TPP-KMT cooperation unveiled earlier this month, potentially boosting the TPP's prospects in the Nov. 28 local elections, Chu said.

Chen Shih-min (陳世民), an associate professor of political science at National Taiwan University, said the TPP would inevitably frame the case as political persecution, with supporters likely to believe Ko is innocent.

A large banner depicting former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je detained by a “green devil” with slogans reading “wrongful imprisonment” and “judicial injustice” is displayed by a supporter of Ko outside the Taipei District Court ahead of Ko’s verdict on Thursday. CNA photo March 27, 2026

However, Chen said the heavy sentence could hurt the party, making it difficult to attract centrist voters.

He noted that a "third force" still exists in Taiwan, referring to voters who do not align with either the pan-blue camp led by the KMT and the pan-green camp headed up by the DPP.

He estimated that such a force might account for around 10 percent of the electorate.

Chen, citing opinion polls, added that the TPP's support has dropped by about 10 percentage points over the past year, with some disillusioned centrists potentially choosing not to vote.