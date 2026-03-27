Taiwan headline news
03/27/2026 10:15 AM
Taipei, March 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 'I will never surrender' says Ko Wen-je after being sentenced to 17 years in prison
@China Times: Ko Wen-je sentenced to 17 years; dream of being president shattered
@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je sentenced to 17 years for corruption; Sheen Ching-jing gets 10 years, Ying Hsiao-wei 15.5 years
@Economic Daily News: Trump-Xi meeting to take place in May: White House
@Commercial Times: Trump reveals desire to end wars in Middle East
@Taipei Times: Ko sentenced to 17 years in prison
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