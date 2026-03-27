Taiwan shares close down 0.68%
03/27/2026 01:47 PM
Taipei, March 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 225.03 points, or 0.68 percent, at 33,112.59 Friday on turnover of NT$631.12 billion (US$19.63 billion).
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