To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan pineapples set to enter U.S. market under new rules

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwanese pineapples could soon enter the continental U.S. market for the first time pending final approval of regulatory revisions, Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Wednesday.

According to the MOA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture filed a notice in the Federal Register, the U.S. government's official daily journal for rules and notices, on Tuesday proposing revisions to import requirements for Taiwanese pineapples.

Proposed revisions are typically subject to a 62-day public consultation period, after which U.S. authorities will review and finalize any changes, the ministry said.

Taiwan filed an application in 2020 seeking market access for pineapples.

At the request of U.S. authorities, the MOA later provided data on pests, climate conditions, cultivation practices, postharvest handling and export volumes.

After multiple technical reviews, the application was approved earlier this year, the ministry said.

Should the revisions be implemented, Taiwanese pineapples that receive a phytosanitary certificate confirming they are free of pests of U.S. concern can be exported, the MOA said.

Taiwan grows several pineapple varieties, including Golden Diamond (Tainung No. 17) and Mango (Tainung No. 23).

According to ministry statistics, Taiwan exported 16,892 metric tons of pineapples in 2025, valued at NT$750 million (US$23.4 million).

Major export markets for Taiwanese pineapples include Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The ministry said it will advise growers on pest prevention and cold chains to meet U.S. plant health and food safety requirements, and will work with overseas representative offices to promote the product in the U.S. market.