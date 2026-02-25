U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
02/25/2026 04:19 PM
Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply lower against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.121 to close at NT$31.340.
Turnover totaled US$1.319 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.440, and moved to a low of NT$31.302 before rebounding.
