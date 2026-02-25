To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply lower against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.121 to close at NT$31.340.

Turnover totaled US$1.319 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.440, and moved to a low of NT$31.302 before rebounding.