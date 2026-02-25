U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
02/25/2026 10:13 AM
Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.354 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.107 from the previous close.
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
Enditem
