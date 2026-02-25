Taoyuan airport handles 1.7 million passengers during LNY

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, Feb. 25 (CNA) Passenger traffic at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport around the Lunar New Year holiday from Feb. 13 to 23 totaled about 1.706 million people, up roughly 5.8 percent from the same period in 2025, the airport's operator said Wednesday.

During the 11-day period, daily passenger throughput averaged about 155,000 people, with passenger volumes exceeding 160,000 four times, according to a statement issued by Taoyuan International Airport Corp. (TIAC).

Passenger traffic hit a single-day peak of around 169,000 during the period, surpassing the previous single-day record for the Lunar New Year holiday of 166,000 set in 2019, the statement said.

Looking ahead to the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday from Feb. 27 to March 1 (Friday to Sunday), the company forecast average daily passenger traffic of about 147,000.

Outbound traffic is expected to peak at roughly 153,000 on Thursday, a day before the holiday begins, while inbound traffic is projected to peak at about 149,000 on March 2, the company said.

TIAC urged travelers to arrive at the airport at least three hours in advance of their departure times during the long weekend and encouraged the use of self-service check-in and baggage drop facilities to ease congestion during peak hours.

The company said Lunar New Year operations ran smoothly this year, citing the effective use of AI-assisted passenger traffic forecasts.