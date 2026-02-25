Taiwan shares close up 2.05%
02/25/2026 01:43 PM
Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 712.25 points, or 2.05 percent, at 35,413.07 Wednesday on turnover of NT$981.97 billion (US$31.38 billion).
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
Enditem
Latest
-
Culture
'Taiwan Travelogue' longlisted for International Booker Prize02/25/2026 02:07 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares close up 2.05%02/25/2026 01:43 PM
-
Society
Driver dead, 2 injured as van loses control, crashes in Taipei02/25/2026 10:23 AM
-
Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading02/25/2026 10:13 AM
-
Business
Taiwan shares open higher02/25/2026 09:18 AM