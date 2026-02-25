Taiwan shares open higher
02/25/2026 09:18 AM
Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 52.49 points at 34.753.31 Wednesday on turnover of NT$11.34 billion (US$361.26 million).
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
