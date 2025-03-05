Health ministry proposes relaxation of rules on Japanese beef imports

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) under the Ministry of Health and Welfare has announced a draft revision to regulations on Japanese bovine imports that, if implemented, would allow the importation of beef from cattle of any age.

Under current regulations, beef from Japan must meet several conditions, including being derived from cattle under 30 months of age, inspected by a veterinary officer, and produced by an officially-recognized factory.

The ministry intends to update the "Import regulations for Japanese beef and its products" to remove the age limit for Japanese cattle, which would be similar to regulatory practices in the United States and Canada, TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) told CNA on Wednesday.

However, each batch of cattle products from Japan will still require official veterinary certificates and be produced by "approved factories" to be allowed into Taiwan, Lin said.

Taiwan previously banned the importation of beef from Japan and other countries affected by bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) -- known more commonly as "mad cow disease" -- in 2003. The ban was partially lifted in 2017.

The proposed amendments to the regulations on bovine imports from Japan, announced on Tuesday, will now undergo a 60-day review period, during which time members of the public may submit their opinions.