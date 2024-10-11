Taiwan shares close up 1.07%
10/11/2024 02:08 PM
Taipei, Oct. 11 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 242.56 points, or 1.07 percent, at 22,901.64 Friday on turnover of NT$350.36 billion (US$10.89 billion).
