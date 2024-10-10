Union welcomes new pricing regulations drafted for delivery services

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 10 (CNA) A union representing on-demand delivery service workers said Thursday that a government plan to regulate pricing in the rapidly growing industry can help ensure reasonable and stable incomes.

The National Delivery Industrial Union said a plan from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to introduce new pricing rules for on-demand delivery services in Taiwan, such as Uber Eats and Lalamove, is expected to improve workers' income, as well as to promote sustainable development of the sector.

According to the ministry's announcement Wednesday, the draft amendment to regulations on "automobile transportation operators" is expected to take effect in November at the earliest, and it is formulated for online delivery services and their scooter-riding workers.

The ministry said existing regulations were designed for cargo services mainly using vans and trucks over longer distances, which are very different from the on-demand delivery services operating with scooter riders.

The two types of services also have different cost structures, the ministry added.

The draft amendment defines minimum fares and the calculation of total fares based on the distance, along with additional fees the services can charge, such as for the time waiting for picking up goods at vendors and for customers to collect their orders.

The services can also charge extra for delivery to the floor specified by the customers, in late hours and during the Lunar New Year period under the new pricing rules.

The ministry drafted the amendment following discussions with both the service providers and union representatives, and the union said the new regulations are fair because both industry groups and regional unions are required to form and propose the fare scheme submitted to local governments for approval.