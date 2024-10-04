Starlux launches codeshare services with Alaska Airlines

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) Starlux Airlines announced Friday that the company has partnered with Alaska Airlines to launch codeshare services, allowing passengers to book connecting flights to eight U.S. cities from Seattle via its official website.

In a press release, Taiwan's newest international carrier said the codeshare flights cover eight domestic routes operated by Alaska Airlines, including Salt Lake City, San Diego, Phoenix, Portland, Las Vegas, Dallas, Denver and Austin.

This service, effective from Friday, enables Starlux passengers arriving in Seattle from Taipei to connect to their U.S. destinations within three hours at the earliest, the Taiwanese carrier said.

Meanwhile, Starlux announced that starting from Dec. 22, its service to Los Angeles will be increased from the current one flight per day to 10 flights per week.

Also beginning March 1, 2025, the Seattle route will be expanded from three flights per week to one flight per day, the company added.