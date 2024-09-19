U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
09/19/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.008 to close at NT$31.932.
Turnover totaled US$1.922 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.960, and moved between NT$31.912 and NT$32.060 before the close.
