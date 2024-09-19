To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.008 to close at NT$31.932.

Turnover totaled US$1.922 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.960, and moved between NT$31.912 and NT$32.060 before the close.