Taipei Int'l Food Show opens with record number of exhibitors

Taipei, June 26 (CNA) The Taipei International Food Show 2024 kicked off on Wednesday, attracting a record high of more than 1,600 exhibitors from countries around the world showcasing their products at 4,500 booths, according to organizers.

The exhibition covers food, food processing, and biotech pharmaceutical equipment. Leading domestic companies such as Fwusow Industry, EY Fresh, Lian-Hwa Foods Corp., Chi Mei Frozen Food Co., and DaChan Great Wall are participating, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said.

Hailing the event as one of the largest of its kind in Asia, deputy economics minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) said that Taiwan has a comprehensive ecosystem and supply chain supporting its food industry.

He added that the exhibition highlights aspects including the role of AI and supply capabilities.

TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said that the 22 countries hosting national pavilions include Eswatini, Saint Lucia, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and the Czech Republic.

Spain is returning with a national pavilion for the first time in five years, and the Czech Republic is participating for the first time, showcasing its high-quality chocolates and cereal products.

Huang noted that the number of exhibitors this year was 10 percent higher than last year.

The area the exhibition occupies also increased by 6 percent, he said, adding that 5,000 international buyers have pre-registered to visit.

Huang said this year's exhibition, focusing on future foods and food safety sustainability, incorporates products such as plant-based meat and AI applications in the food industry supply chain.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Hu Jong-i (胡忠一) said the "Taiwan Pavilion" hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture is expected to generate a revenue of NT$150 million (US$4.61 million).

It is also the largest pavilion in this year's exhibition, with a total of 92 domestic quality companies displaying their products.

The pavilion is divided into five major sections: premium agricultural products, aquatic products, livestock and poultry products, senior-friendly products, and rural specialties.

In addition, an online Taiwan Pavilion is featured at the event and will remain in service for one month, Hu said.