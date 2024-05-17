U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/17/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, May 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.086 to close at NT$32.206.
Turnover totaled US$1.002 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.180 and rose to a high of NT$32.249 before the close.
