U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.086 to close at NT$32.206.

Turnover totaled US$1.002 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.180 and rose to a high of NT$32.249 before the close.