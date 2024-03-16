Hiring outlook in transportation, logistics sector strongest in Q2: Poll

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 16 (CNA) The hiring outlook for the transportation, logistics and auto sector was the strongest of all nine major business categories in Taiwan in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest survey by human resources advisory firm ManpowerGroup.

Taiwan's overall net hiring outlook index from April to June stood at 12 percent, down from 18 percent in the first quarter, and 23 percent down from a year earlier, after seasonal adjustments, the survey found.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, which reflects hiring confidence among employers, calculates the net hiring index by subtracting the percentage of employers anticipating a decline in the size of their workforce from the percentage expecting an increase.

In the survey, 37 percent of the 630 employers polled in Taiwan said they expected to hire more people in the second quarter. Meanwhile, 27 percent said they anticipated a decline in hiring and 32 percent said their hiring plans remained unchanged.

The second quarter net hiring outlook index was therefore calculated to be 10 percent before seasonal adjustments, and 12 percent after, according to ManpowerGroup.

The company said the net hiring outlook in the transportation, logistics and auto sector hit 41 percent in the second quarter, up from 36 percent in the first quarter.

Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂), general manager of ManpowerGroup Taiwan, said airlines and rail service providers have been on a hiring spree due to a booming tourism industry.

Yeh added job openings for pilots, ground staff and other professionals in the sector are expected to grow significantly in the second quarter.

The local energy and utility sector reported the second-best hiring outlook of 27 percent in the second quarter, up from 20 percent in the previous quarter, ManpowerGroup said.

Yeh said that Taiwan has made a lot of achievements in offshore power development in recent years, but that talent has largely come from European companies. However, the demand for local offshore power engineers has been strong.

She said some employers in the offshore energy industry have been offering salaries of NT$1 million (US$31,646) a year in a bid to attract local talent.

The local medical care and life science sector came in third with a net hiring index of 20 percent in the second quarter. The financial/insurance/real estate sector, the industrial/ material sector, and the consumer products/retail sectors all logged indexes of 11 percent, according to the Manpower group.

On the other hand, the net hiring outlook for the communication service sector stood at minus 11 percent in the second quarter, the survey showed.

Of the seven economies in the ManpowerGroup survey in the Asia Pacific region, India took first place with a net hiring outlook of 36 percent in the April-June period, ahead of China (32 percent), Singapore (24 percent), Australia (19 percent), Hong Kong (15 percent), Taiwan (12 percent) and Japan (11 percent).

Among the 42 economies in the survey worldwide, ManpowerGroup said a total of 40 reported an expected increase in hiring in the second quarter, and only two will cut hiring.