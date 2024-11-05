Taiwan-Japan co-developed satellite 'Onglaisat' launched into space

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) "Onglaisat," a satellite co-developed by Taiwan and Japan, was successfully launched into space Tuesday (Taipei time) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the United States, according to the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA).

The small cube satellite, or CubeSat, is scheduled to reach the International Space Station (ISS) and be deployed into a 410-kilometer low Earth orbit in approximately one month to begin its test mission, according to TASA in a statement.

During the six-month mission, Onglaisat will be utilized to validate the key technologies of the newly developed remote sensing system, said TASA, which is part of Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council.

TASA said that Onglaisat, launched into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard SpaceX's CRS-31 resupply mission, will also test high-resolution data collection and image compression technologies it developed in collaboration with the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute.

According to project leader Chan Chen-yu (詹鎮宇), the satellite will achieve a ground image resolution of 2.8 meters, surpassing the typical resolution of around 5 to 6 meters for satellites of the same class.

Chan said the satellite, co-developed by TASA and the Intelligent Space Systems Laboratory (ISSL) in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at the University of Tokyo, along with several start-up companies, also offered valuable opportunities for scientific exchange and study.

Chan added that the satellite's name, "Onglai," also symbolizes aspirations for future joint efforts between the two countries in space programs.

He explained that the satellite was named in 2021, when Taiwan sought to expand its pineapple exports following a ban by China, and Japan showed strong support by purchasing large quantities, a gesture that resonated deeply with many in Taiwan.

The name "Onglai," means "prosperity" and "pineapple" in Hoklo, reflecting both the satellite launch and hope for enduring friendship and collaboration between Taiwan and Japan, he said.