11/13/2024 10:11 AM
Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Marco Rubio to be appointed U.S. secretary of state

@China Times: Marco Rubio to be named U.S. secretary of state

@Liberty Times: Taiwan's 8th graders rank No. 1 in the world in computational thinking

@Economic Daily News: Taiex tumbles amid sell-off by foreign institutional investors

@Commercial Times: TSMC to issue dividend of NT$4.5 per share for Q3

@Taipei Times: Czech MP blasts Chinese intimidation

Enditem/ls

