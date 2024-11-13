Taiwan headline news
11/13/2024 10:11 AM
Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Marco Rubio to be appointed U.S. secretary of state
@China Times: Marco Rubio to be named U.S. secretary of state
@Liberty Times: Taiwan's 8th graders rank No. 1 in the world in computational thinking
@Economic Daily News: Taiex tumbles amid sell-off by foreign institutional investors
@Commercial Times: TSMC to issue dividend of NT$4.5 per share for Q3
@Taipei Times: Czech MP blasts Chinese intimidation
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Politics
Taiwan to devise new means of cooperation with U.S.: Premier11/13/2024 06:49 PM
- Politics
Minister questioned over possible seating of Chinese spouse in Legislature11/13/2024 06:24 PM
- Society
Nantou elementary school teacher jailed 13 years for sexual offenses11/13/2024 04:58 PM
- Society
Overseas visitor arrivals surpass 2023 numbers: Tourism Administration11/13/2024 04:39 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market11/13/2024 04:18 PM