Taipei 101 exhibition to feature 'most valuable baseball of all-time'

Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) Taipei 101 is set to hold a special exhibition featuring "the most valuable baseball of all-time," hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Japanese slugger Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the United States, the landmark building's operator said Monday.

The ball Ohtani hit to achieve his 50th home run this season in September will be displayed at the Taipei 101 Observatory when a special exhibition to promote baseball culture in Taiwan opens on Wednesday, Taipei 101 Limited said.

The special exhibition is also being held to support development of the sport in rural areas of Taiwan, with related events planned including dialogue with Taiwanese baseball players, according to the company.

The Japanese baseball player made history with his 50th home run during a 20-4 Dodgers victory over the Miami Marlins at Miami's LoanDepot Park on Sept. 19 (U.S. time), becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

Taiwanese private investment firm UC Capital announced in late October that it won the auction for the Ohtani 50/50 ball held by Goldin Auctions by paying US$4.392 million, which the auction firm said is "the highest sale price for any ball of any sport."

The special exhibition opens on the day Taiwan and Japan join Mexico to host the Premier12 2024 baseball tournament of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) from Nov. 9-24.

Mexico is hosting the opening round games in Group A until Nov. 14, while Taiwan hosts the opening round in Group B until Nov. 18, other than the game between Japan and Australia on Wednesday, which takes place in Nagoya.

The top two teams in both groups will play in the super round at the Tokyo Dome from Nov. 21-24, according to the WBSC website.

The exhibition is open to anyone who buys a ticket to the Taipei 101 Observatory on the 89th floor of the skyscraper, though the company did not say when it will conclude.