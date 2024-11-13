Taiwan shares close down 0.53%
11/13/2024 01:47 PM
Taipei, Nov. 13 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 121.54 points, or 0.53 percent, at 22,860.23 Wednesday on turnover of NT$380.9 billion (US$11.74 billion).
