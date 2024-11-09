NCKU unveils AI-powered drowning detection system

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tainan, Nov. 9 (CNA) National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered system on Saturday that detects drowning near bodies of water.

The system was developed by a team led by NCKU Department of Hydraulic and Ocean Engineering professor Doong Dong-jiing (董東璟), who demonstrated the technology at Tainan's Anping District Sunset Platform.

The AI-powered equipment combines high-precision optic cameras with deep-learning algorithms to recognize drowning victims seeking help in bodies of water around which the system is installed.

Upon detecting anomalies such as rescue hand gestures, prolonged submersion under water, and breach of parameters, the system alerts on-duty lifeguards or the system's management to initiate rescue protocols.

Aside from breaches of parameters and the detection of drowning, the system also monitors people at surrounding beaches where it is set up as well as rip currents, NCKU said, describing the system as the first of its kind available in the world.

It is also the first time AI has been incorporated into safety detection efforts at beaches, Doong said.

At the demonstration of the system on Saturday, NCKU presented its capabilities in identifying beachgoers and discerning between water activities such as wind surfing, standup paddling and jet skiing.

The system issued alerts when swimmers crossed beyond the safety boundaries of the beach and when a demonstrator pretended to be drowning.

Doong said that with beaches sometimes being crowded with hundreds if not thousands of people, it is very difficult for lifeguards to monitor their surroundings at all times, but with the system, first responders can receive rescue alerts before it is too late.

The system is also versatile enough to be installed near swimming pools, streams, ponds and even reservoirs to prevent drowning, Doong added.

The university said separately in a statement that the team has proved the system's accuracy and reaction speed by testing it in many locations.

According to NCKU, the tests have shown that the system is very practical, and it hopes to see the technology incorporated near Taiwan's coasts to help prevent people from drowning.

Ministry of the Interior statistics show that the number of deaths from drowning in Taiwan was 554 in 2023.